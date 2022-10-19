

frizzle PRONUNCIATION: (FRIZ-uhl)

MEANING: verb intr.: To make a sizzling or sputtering noise.

verb tr.: To fry until crisp or curled.



verb intr.: To form into small tight curls; to frizz.

noun: A short curl.

ETYMOLOGY: For group 1: A blend of fry + sizzle. Earliest documented use: 1839.

For group 2: Of unknown origin, perhaps from Old English fris (curled). Earliest documented use: 1565.

USAGE:

Karin Altenberg; Breaking Light; Quercus; 2016.



See more usage examples of “She ... put a measure of batter on the frying pan. It frizzled for a moment.”Karin Altenberg;; Quercus; 2016.See more usage examples of frizzle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

