Oct 19, 2022
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux

This week's words
shrinkflation
selectorate
frizzle
frizzle
A frizzle chicken
Photo: Jean
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

frizzle

PRONUNCIATION:
(FRIZ-uhl)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a sizzling or sputtering noise.
verb tr.: To fry until crisp or curled.

verb intr.: To form into small tight curls; to frizz.
noun: A short curl.

ETYMOLOGY:
For group 1: A blend of fry + sizzle. Earliest documented use: 1839.
For group 2: Of unknown origin, perhaps from Old English fris (curled). Earliest documented use: 1565.

USAGE:
“She ... put a measure of batter on the frying pan. It frizzled for a moment.”
Karin Altenberg; Breaking Light; Quercus; 2016.

See more usage examples of frizzle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man of courage never needs weapons, but he may need bail. -Lewis Mumford, writer and philosopher (19 Oct 1895-1990)

