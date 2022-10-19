|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 19, 2022
This week's theme
Portmanteaux
This week’s words
selectorate
frizzle
A frizzle chicken
Photo: Jean
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
frizzle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To make a sizzling or sputtering noise.
verb tr.: To fry until crisp or curled.
verb intr.: To form into small tight curls; to frizz.
noun: A short curl.
ETYMOLOGY:
For group 1: A blend of fry + sizzle. Earliest documented use: 1839.
For group 2: Of unknown origin, perhaps from Old English fris (curled). Earliest documented use: 1565.
USAGE:
“She ... put a measure of batter on the frying pan. It frizzled for a moment.”
Karin Altenberg; Breaking Light; Quercus; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man of courage never needs weapons, but he may need bail. -Lewis Mumford, writer and philosopher (19 Oct 1895-1990)
