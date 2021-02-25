  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 25, 2021
Toponyms

Queenborough mayor
borstal
Poplarism
PRONUNCIATION:
(SHROZ/SHROOZ-bree/ber-ee/buh-ree klok)

MEANING:
noun: Something precise or exact.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Shrewsbury, a town in west UK. Earliest documented use: 1598.

NOTES:
In Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1 John Falstaff claims that he and Hotspur “fought a long hour by Shrewsbury clock” in the Battle of Shrewsbury. The term Shrewsbury clock here refers to a public clock as most people didn’t have clocks at the time. The idiom by a Shrewsbury clock has come to imply exactly or precisely, sometimes with a hint of exaggeration or irony.

USAGE:
“Virginia would be with them, [Roger A Pryor, a secessionist] promised. ‘Give the old lady time! She’s a little rheumatic! ... But as sure as tomorrow’s sun, once the first gun is fired, Virginia will be in the Southern Confederacy in an hour by a Shrewsbury clock!”
Ben Williams; House Divided; Houghton & Mifflin; 1947.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To be capable of embarrassment is the beginning of moral consciousness. Honor grows from qualms. -John Leonard, critic (25 Feb 1939-2008)

