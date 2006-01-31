A.Word.A.Day

Scarborough warning

MEANING:

noun: A very short notice or no notice.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Scarborough, a town on the northeast coast of the UK. It’s unclear how Scarborough became associated with this idea though one conjecture is about robbers being given summary punishment. Earliest documented use: 1546.

USAGE:

“Come if you must, but winter’s here --

Old-fashioned Scarborough warning.”

Paul Routledge; Lines from Gill Top; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Jan 31, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: