|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 26, 2021This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
Queenborough mayor
borstal
Poplarism
Shrewsbury clock
Scarborough warning
The map we followed this week
Map: Google Maps
Like what you see?
Send a gift subscription. It’s free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Scarborough warning
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A very short notice or no notice.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Scarborough, a town on the northeast coast of the UK. It’s unclear how Scarborough became associated with this idea though one conjecture is about robbers being given summary punishment. Earliest documented use: 1546.
USAGE:
“Come if you must, but winter’s here --
Old-fashioned Scarborough warning.”
Paul Routledge; Lines from Gill Top; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Jan 31, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved -- loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves. -Victor Hugo, novelist and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith