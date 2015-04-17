

Toponyms



This week’s words

Queenborough mayor

borstal



borstal PRONUNCIATION: (BOHR-stuhl)

MEANING: noun: A reformatory for young offenders.

ETYMOLOGY: After Borstal, a village in Kent, UK, where such an institution was first set up. Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE:

Alison Roberts; Forced Adoption; Daily Mail (London, UK); Apr 17, 2015.



“Topsy was a mixed blessing. As a result of coming from a dog borstal, she was a bit troubled and would take any opportunity to tear things up.”

Russel Brand; My Booky Wook; Hodder & Stoughton; 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)





