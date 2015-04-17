|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 23, 2021This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
borstal
Borstal, 2017
Image: IMDb
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
borstal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A reformatory for young offenders.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Borstal, a village in Kent, UK, where such an institution was first set up. Earliest documented use: 1907.
USAGE:
“Susan Smith: I was 13 when I got pregnant in 1967, and my boyfriend was 14. ... I was sentenced to two years’ ‘supervision’ and my boyfriend to six months in borstal.”
Alison Roberts; Forced Adoption; Daily Mail (London, UK); Apr 17, 2015.
“Topsy was a mixed blessing. As a result of coming from a dog borstal, she was a bit troubled and would take any opportunity to tear things up.”
Russel Brand; My Booky Wook; Hodder & Stoughton; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The theory of democratic government is not that the will of the people is always right, but rather that normal human beings of average intelligence will, if given a chance, learn the right and best course by bitter experience. -W.E.B. Du Bois, educator, civil rights activist, and writer (23 Feb 1868-1963)
