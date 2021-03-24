|
Mar 24, 2021This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish
shonda
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Disgrace or shame.
2. Someone or something that brings shame or disgrace.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish shande (shame, disgrace), from German Schande (disgrace). Earliest documented use: 1961.
USAGE:
“I was pegged as a gang leader who had organized a prayer and study group that influenced and caused a deadly silence that incited a riot.
“‘Three years, it’s a shonda, but, it’s the best I could do,’ my green-eyed lawyer said.”
Sister Souljah; A Moment of Silence: Midnight III; Atria/Emily Bestler Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Simplicity of life, even the barest, is not a misery, but the very foundation of refinement. -William Morris, designer, poet, and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith