shonda PRONUNCIATION: (SHON/SHAHN-duh)

MEANING: noun:

1. Disgrace or shame.

2. Someone or something that brings shame or disgrace.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish shande (shame, disgrace), from German Schande (disgrace). Earliest documented use: 1961.

USAGE: “I was pegged as a gang leader who had organized a prayer and study group that influenced and caused a deadly silence that incited a riot.

“‘Three years, it’s a shonda, but, it’s the best I could do,’ my green-eyed lawyer said.”

Sister Souljah; A Moment of Silence: Midnight III; Atria/Emily Bestler Books; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Simplicity of life, even the barest, is not a misery, but the very foundation of refinement. -William Morris, designer, poet, and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)





