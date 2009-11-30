|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish
This week’s words
frum
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
frum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Religious; observant of religious laws.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish frum, from Middle High German vrum (pious). Modern German fromm (pious). Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“And I say this even though some of my best friends are frum and I’m a completely fake agnostic, because I still quietly recite the Shema [a liturgical prayer] when things get awkward.”
Jonathan Margolis; Not Strictly Kosher; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 30, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming. -Wernher von Braun, rocket scientist (23 Mar 1912-1977)
