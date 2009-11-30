Live event today:

Anu Garg

presents

Language Myths & Hoaxes:

A Humorous Look at Language Misconceptions

The 27th annual Alfred & Julia Hill Lecture at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville

Tue Mar 23, 8 pm EDT (Wed Mar 24 midnight GMT)

The event is free and all are invited via webcast:

Mar 23, 2021 This week's theme

Words borrowed from Yiddish



This week's words

plotz

frum



frum PRONUNCIATION: (froom) [short oo, as in book]

MEANING: adjective: Religious; observant of religious laws.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish frum, from Middle High German vrum (pious). Modern German fromm (pious). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE: “And I say this even though some of my best friends are frum and I’m a completely fake agnostic, because I still quietly recite the Shema [a liturgical prayer] when things get awkward.”

Jonathan Margolis; Not Strictly Kosher; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 30, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming. -Wernher von Braun, rocket scientist (23 Mar 1912-1977)





