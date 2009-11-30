  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 23, 2021
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish

This week’s words
plotz
frum
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

frum

PRONUNCIATION:
(froom) [short oo, as in book]

MEANING:
adjective: Religious; observant of religious laws.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish frum, from Middle High German vrum (pious). Modern German fromm (pious). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:
“And I say this even though some of my best friends are frum and I’m a completely fake agnostic, because I still quietly recite the Shema [a liturgical prayer] when things get awkward.”
Jonathan Margolis; Not Strictly Kosher; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 30, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming. -Wernher von Braun, rocket scientist (23 Mar 1912-1977)

