Mar 26, 2021
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Yiddish

This week’s words
plotz
frum
shonda
yichus
gelt

gelt
Chocolate gelt given to kids on Hanukkah
with Anu Garg

gelt

PRONUNCIATION:
(gelt)

MEANING:
noun: Money.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish gelt (money) and/or German, Dutch geld (money). The words gild, gilt, yield, and guild are cousins of this word. Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:
“When I struck gelt ... I rented a furnished bungalow, a pretty little place in a row of bungalows.”
Maureen Howard; The Silver Screen; Viking; 2004.

See more usage examples of gelt in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are brainwashed by our economic system until we end up in a tomb beneath a pyramid of time payments, mortgages, preposterous gadgetry, playthings that divert our attention from the sheer idiocy of the charade. The years thunder by. The dreams of youth grow dim where they lie caked in dust on the shelves of patience. Before we know it, the tomb is sealed. -Sterling Hayden, actor, author, and WWII veteran (26 Mar 1916-1986)

