shero PRONUNCIATION: (SHEE-roh)

MEANING: noun: A woman admired for her courage, achievements, or noble qualities.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of she + hero, from Latin heros (a demigod or man with heroic qualities; [plural: heroes]), from Greek heros. Ultimately from the Indo-European root ser- (to protect), which also gave us conserve, observe, preserve, and reserve. Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE: “When I met you in New York, you were my shero. I wanted to be you.”

Brandyn Barbara Artis; Running Barefoot in Paris; Xlibris; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)





