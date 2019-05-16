|
A.Word.A.Day
May 16, 2019This week’s theme
Portmanteaux or blend words
This week’s words
meeple
cremains
shero
Malala Yousafzai
Art: Michael Volpicelli
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shero
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A woman admired for her courage, achievements, or noble qualities.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of she + hero, from Latin heros (a demigod or man with heroic qualities; [plural: heroes]), from Greek heros. Ultimately from the Indo-European root ser- (to protect), which also gave us conserve, observe, preserve, and reserve. Earliest documented use: 1836.
USAGE:
“When I met you in New York, you were my shero. I wanted to be you.”
Brandyn Barbara Artis; Running Barefoot in Paris; Xlibris; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As a general truth, communities prosper and flourish, or droop and decline, in just the degree that they practise or neglect to practise the primary duties of justice and humanity. -William Henry Seward, Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator (16 May 1801-1872)
