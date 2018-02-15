

May 14, 2019 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux or blend words



This week’s words

A meeple in a game of Carcassonne Photo: Alan Miller



meeple PRONUNCIATION: (MEE-puhl)

MEANING: noun: A game piece shaped in a stylized human form.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of my + people or mini + people. Earliest documented use: early 21st century.

USAGE: “In ‘Five Tribes’, players maneuver wooden meeples around the board, with each meeple having a special power.”

Jenn Bartlett; Introducing Euro Games; Library Journal (New York); Feb 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)





