A.Word.A.Day
May 14, 2019
This week's theme
Portmanteaux or blend words
This week’s words
meeple
A meeple in a game of Carcassonne
Photo: Alan Miller
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
meeple
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A game piece shaped in a stylized human form.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of my + people or mini + people. Earliest documented use: early 21st century.
USAGE:
“In ‘Five Tribes’, players maneuver wooden meeples around the board, with each meeple having a special power.”
Jenn Bartlett; Introducing Euro Games; Library Journal (New York); Feb 15, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)
