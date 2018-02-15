  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 14, 2019
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux or blend words

This week’s words
hermaphrodite
meeple
A meeple in a game of Carcassonne
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

meeple

PRONUNCIATION:
(MEE-puhl)

MEANING:
noun: A game piece shaped in a stylized human form.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of my + people or mini + people. Earliest documented use: early 21st century.

USAGE:
“In ‘Five Tribes’, players maneuver wooden meeples around the board, with each meeple having a special power.”
Jenn Bartlett; Introducing Euro Games; Library Journal (New York); Feb 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence. -Hal Borland, author and journalist (14 May 1900-1978)

