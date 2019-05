May 17, 2019 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux or blend words



This week’s words

hermaphrodite

meeple

cremains

shero

prissy



Send a gift that

keeps on giving,

all year long:

Portmanteaux or blend wordskeeps on giving,all year long: A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



prissy PRONUNCIATION: (PRI-see)

MEANING: adjective: Overly prim and precise so as to appear prudish or finicky.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps a blend of prim + sissy. Earliest documented use: 1894.

USAGE:

Janet Albrechtsen; The Trouble Is That Neither Has the Magic; The Australian (Canberra, Australia); Jul 12, 2017.



See more usage examples of “Lucius Malfoy is the boastful and prissy aristocrat who keeps peacocks in his garden and always sits in the best box at the Quidditch World Cup.”Janet Albrechtsen; The Trouble Is That Neither Has the Magic;(Canberra, Australia); Jul 12, 2017.See more usage examples of prissy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Most creativity is a transition from one context into another where things are more surprising. There's an element of surprise, and especially in science, there is often laughter that goes along with the 'Aha'. Art also has this element. Our job is to remind us that there are more contexts than the one that we're in -- the one that we think is reality. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate