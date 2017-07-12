A.Word.A.Day

prissy

MEANING:

adjective: Overly prim and precise so as to appear prudish or finicky.

ETYMOLOGY:

Perhaps a blend of prim + sissy. Earliest documented use: 1894.

Janet Albrechtsen; The Trouble Is That Neither Has the Magic; The Australian (Canberra, Australia); Jul 12, 2017.



"Lucius Malfoy is the boastful and prissy aristocrat who keeps peacocks in his garden and always sits in the best box at the Quidditch World Cup."

