sexpartite PRONUNCIATION: (seks-PAR-tyt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Divided into six parts.

2. Having six participants.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sex (six) + partite (parted), from partire (to divide). Earliest documented use: 1654.

NOTES: The word is often used in architecture. A sexpartite vault is divided into six sections by three transverse ribs and two groin ribs. Yes, groin is the official term.

USAGE: “Second place went to Gordon Runte of New York for his ‘Abs Begone, Abs Begone,’ about an infomercial hawking pills guaranteed to give the user a midsection with “rows sexpartite and distinct one from the other.”

Goldilocks Parody Just Right for Faux Faulkner; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Jul 22, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man needs a little madness, or else he never dares cut the rope and be free. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)





