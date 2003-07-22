|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 18, 2026This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
fucate
sexpartite
Notre-Dame de Paris
Photo: Carlos Delgado
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sexpartite
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Divided into six parts.
2. Having six participants.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sex (six) + partite (parted), from partire (to divide). Earliest documented use: 1654.
NOTES:
The word is often used in architecture. A sexpartite vault is divided into six sections by three transverse ribs and two groin ribs. Yes, groin is the official term.
USAGE:
“Second place went to Gordon Runte of New York for his ‘Abs Begone, Abs Begone,’ about an infomercial hawking pills guaranteed to give the user a midsection with “rows sexpartite and distinct one from the other.”
Goldilocks Parody Just Right for Faux Faulkner; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Jul 22, 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man needs a little madness, or else he never dares cut the rope and be free. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)
