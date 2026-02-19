

Feb 19, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

invaginate

fucate

sexpartite

cockalane



Donkey and Chickens in the Barn, 1863 Art: Eugène Verboeckhoven Words that sound dirty, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cockalane PRONUNCIATION: (KOK-uh-layn)

MEANING: noun:

1. An incoherent or rambling story.

2. A satire or lampoon.

ETYMOLOGY: From French coq-à-l’âne (satire, literally from cock to ass), from coq (cock) + à (at) + le (definite article) + âne (ass). Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE: “Fletcher had had enough lucidity and audacity to mutter a cockalane.”

Bobbi Groover; Season of the Shadow; Ebookit; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There's nothing that makes you so aware of the improvisation of human existence as a song unfinished. Or an old address book. -Carson McCullers, writer (19 Feb 1917-1967)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate