Feb 19, 2026This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cockalane
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An incoherent or rambling story.
2. A satire or lampoon.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French coq-à-l’âne (satire, literally from cock to ass), from coq (cock) + à (at) + le (definite article) + âne (ass). Earliest documented use: 1596.
USAGE:
“Fletcher had had enough lucidity and audacity to mutter a cockalane.”
Bobbi Groover; Season of the Shadow; Ebookit; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There's nothing that makes you so aware of the improvisation of human existence as a song unfinished. Or an old address book. -Carson McCullers, writer (19 Feb 1917-1967)
