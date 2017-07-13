

Feb 20, 2026 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

invaginate

fucate

sexpartite

cockalane

autogamous



The Annunciation

(between 1470 and 1472) Detail from(between 1470 and 1472) Art: Francesco del Cossa Words that sound dirty, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



autogamous PRONUNCIATION: (aw-TAH-guh-muhs)

MEANING: adjective: Self-fertilizing.

ETYMOLOGY: From autogamy, from German Autogamie, coined in 1876 by Austrian botanist Anton Kerner von Marilaun (1831-1898).Earliest documented use: 1880.

NOTES: Being autogamous is capable of reproduction without a second individual. If you want something done right, do it yourself. The autogamous motto. It’s the scientific term for single-player mode. A related term is hermaphrodite

USAGE:

Erica Marcus; Peconic Escargot in Cutchogue Provides Fresh, Local Snails to Long Island Restaurants; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 13, 2017.



See more usage examples of “On occasion, they can even be autogamous. Or, as [Taylor] Knapp put it, ‘usually you need two snails, but one could do it on his own, too.’”Erica Marcus; Peconic Escargot in Cutchogue Provides Fresh, Local Snails to Long Island Restaurants;(Long Island, New York); Jul 13, 2017.See more usage examples of autogamous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)





