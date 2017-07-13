  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 20, 2026
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t

This week’s words
invaginate
fucate
sexpartite
cockalane
autogamous

Detail from The Annunciation
(between 1470 and 1472)
Art: Francesco del Cossa
with Anu Garg

autogamous

PRONUNCIATION:
(aw-TAH-guh-muhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Self-fertilizing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From autogamy, from German Autogamie, coined in 1876 by Austrian botanist Anton Kerner von Marilaun (1831-1898).Earliest documented use: 1880.

NOTES:
Being autogamous is capable of reproduction without a second individual. If you want something done right, do it yourself. The autogamous motto. It’s the scientific term for single-player mode. A related term is hermaphrodite.

USAGE:
“On occasion, they can even be autogamous. Or, as [Taylor] Knapp put it, ‘usually you need two snails, but one could do it on his own, too.’”
Erica Marcus; Peconic Escargot in Cutchogue Provides Fresh, Local Snails to Long Island Restaurants; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 13, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)

