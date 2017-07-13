|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 20, 2026
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
autogamous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Self-fertilizing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From autogamy, from German Autogamie, coined in 1876 by Austrian botanist Anton Kerner von Marilaun (1831-1898).Earliest documented use: 1880.
NOTES:
Being autogamous is capable of reproduction without a second individual. If you want something done right, do it yourself. The autogamous motto. It’s the scientific term for single-player mode. A related term is hermaphrodite.
USAGE:
“On occasion, they can even be autogamous. Or, as [Taylor] Knapp put it, ‘usually you need two snails, but one could do it on his own, too.’”
Erica Marcus; Peconic Escargot in Cutchogue Provides Fresh, Local Snails to Long Island Restaurants; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 13, 2017.
