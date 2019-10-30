|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 5, 2020This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Japanese
This week’s words
bokeh
sensei
sayonara
origami
seppuku
Samurai about to perform seppuku
Art: Kunikazu Utagawa, 1850s
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
seppuku
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Ritual suicide by disembowelment.
2. Ruining one’s own interests.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Japanese setsu fuku, from setsu (to cut) + fuku (abdomen), ultimately from Chinese. Earliest documented use: 1871.
NOTES:
Seppuku, also known as harakiri, was the ritual killing of oneself. It was practiced by samurai in Japan. It could be performed in shame for bringing dishonor, to avoid capture by the enemy, or as a form of protest. One could be asked to do so as a punishment. Also see kamikaze.
USAGE:
“Sean Duffy didn’t actually commit media seppuku until Tuesday when he went on CNN to question the patriotism of Ukrainian-born Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.”
Jack Shafer; The Toughest Job in Journalism Is Defending Trump on CNN; Politico (Arlington, Virginia); Oct 30, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks. -Sarah Moore Grimke, abolitionist (1792-1873)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith