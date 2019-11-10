|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 4, 2020This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Japanese
This week’s words
sensei
sayonara
origami
Koi
Design: Sipho Mabona
Folding: Tyler Spaeth
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
origami
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The art of folding paper into various shapes.
2. An object made by folding paper.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Japanese origami, from ori (fold) + kami (paper). Earliest documented use: 1948.
NOTES:
Origami is not just folding paper cranes. Aliaksei Zholner has built a working V8 engine with just paper and gray matter: video (3 min.). I bow in his general direction. Origami has practical applications too. For example, in a folding airbag in a car to a solar-panel array on a satellite.
USAGE:
“But tasting exposes origami folds of scents and flavors.”
Andrew Ross; At The Garrison, ‘Thoughtful’ Food You Won’t Soon Forget; Portland Press Herald (Maine); Nov 10, 2019.
“A toothy man in dungarees grinned back at me. Slim sort, with a face creased in a thousand places, like an unfolded bit of origami.”
Dot Gumbi; The Pirates of Maryland Point; 2016.
See more usage examples of origami in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I sit on a man's back, choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am very sorry for him and wish to ease his lot by all possible means -- except by getting off his back. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (1828-1910)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith