Koi Design: Sipho Mabona Folding: Tyler Spaeth



origami PRONUNCIATION: (or-i-GAH-mee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The art of folding paper into various shapes.

2. An object made by folding paper.

ETYMOLOGY: From Japanese origami, from ori (fold) + kami (paper). Earliest documented use: 1948.

NOTES: working V8 engine with just paper and gray matter: Origami is not just folding paper cranes. Aliaksei Zholner has built aV8 engine with just paper and gray matter: video (3 min.). I bow in his general direction. Origami has practical applications too. For example, in a folding airbag in a car to a solar-panel array on a satellite.

USAGE:

Andrew Ross; At The Garrison, ‘Thoughtful’ Food You Won’t Soon Forget; Portland Press Herald (Maine); Nov 10, 2019.



“A toothy man in dungarees grinned back at me. Slim sort, with a face creased in a thousand places, like an unfolded bit of origami.”

Dot Gumbi; The Pirates of Maryland Point; 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I sit on a man's back, choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am very sorry for him and wish to ease his lot by all possible means -- except by getting off his back. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (1828-1910)





