  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 4, 2020
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Japanese

This week’s words
bokeh
sensei
sayonara
origami
origami
Koi
Design: Sipho Mabona
Folding: Tyler Spaeth
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

origami

PRONUNCIATION:
(or-i-GAH-mee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The art of folding paper into various shapes.
2. An object made by folding paper.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Japanese origami, from ori (fold) + kami (paper). Earliest documented use: 1948.

NOTES:
Origami is not just folding paper cranes. Aliaksei Zholner has built a working V8 engine with just paper and gray matter: video (3 min.). I bow in his general direction. Origami has practical applications too. For example, in a folding airbag in a car to a solar-panel array on a satellite.

USAGE:
“But tasting exposes origami folds of scents and flavors.”
Andrew Ross; At The Garrison, ‘Thoughtful’ Food You Won’t Soon Forget; Portland Press Herald (Maine); Nov 10, 2019.

“A toothy man in dungarees grinned back at me. Slim sort, with a face creased in a thousand places, like an unfolded bit of origami.”
Dot Gumbi; The Pirates of Maryland Point; 2016.

See more usage examples of origami in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I sit on a man's back, choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am very sorry for him and wish to ease his lot by all possible means -- except by getting off his back. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (1828-1910)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith