bokeh

sensei



sensei PRONUNCIATION: (SEN-say, sen-SAY)

MEANING: noun: A teacher, mentor, or a master in a field.

ETYMOLOGY: From Japanese sensei (teacher, master), from sen (earlier) + sei (birth), meaning a teacher was born earlier and knows more and has more experience. Earliest documented use: 1874.

USAGE: “Kim Severson has a terrific story in The Times about a mom at her daughter’s school who has become Kim’s school-lunch sensei.”

Sam Sifton; How To Win School Lunch; The New York Times; Sep 22, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)





