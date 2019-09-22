|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words borrowed from Japanese
This week’s words
sensei
sensei
sensei
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A teacher, mentor, or a master in a field.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Japanese sensei (teacher, master), from sen (earlier) + sei (birth), meaning a teacher was born earlier and knows more and has more experience. Earliest documented use: 1874.
USAGE:
“Kim Severson has a terrific story in The Times about a mom at her daughter’s school who has become Kim’s school-lunch sensei.”
Sam Sifton; How To Win School Lunch; The New York Times; Sep 22, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)
