Jun 2, 2020
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from Japanese

This week’s words
bokeh
sensei
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sensei

PRONUNCIATION:
(SEN-say, sen-SAY)

MEANING:
noun: A teacher, mentor, or a master in a field.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Japanese sensei (teacher, master), from sen (earlier) + sei (birth), meaning a teacher was born earlier and knows more and has more experience. Earliest documented use: 1874.

USAGE:
“Kim Severson has a terrific story in The Times about a mom at her daughter’s school who has become Kim’s school-lunch sensei.”
Sam Sifton; How To Win School Lunch; The New York Times; Sep 22, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)

