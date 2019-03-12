

Mar 12, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years



This week’s words

upcycling

selfie



A selfie with President Obama on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson Photo: Pete Souza/The White House Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



selfie PRONUNCIATION: (SEL-fee)

MEANING: noun: A self-portrait, typically taken with a phone camera.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English self. Earliest documented use: 2002.

USAGE: “On December 11, engineers directed InSight [NASA’s Mars lander] to take its first selfie.”

Chelsea Gohd and Jake Parks; InSight Sets up Shop on Mars; Astronomy (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Apr 2019.

NOTES:

Robots too have caught the selfie bug (see the usage example above)! Not sure about other robots, but let’s not be too hard on InSight, the Mars lander. If I traveled 300 million miles to reach some place, I too might take a selfie or two. A photograph taken by a cell phone is called a selfie, not cellfie (or cellphie), though that would make sense too. The selfie craze has spread widely. Our fellow creatures on this planet have gotten into the game as well, though it’s not known whether they post those pictures on their Instagram (and make a living as an influencer).Robots too have caught the selfie bug (see the usage example above)! Not sure about other robots, but let’s not be too hard on InSight, the Mars lander. If I traveled 300 million miles to reach some place, I too might take a selfie or two.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All of life is a foreign country. -Jack Kerouac, author (12 Mar 1922-1969)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate