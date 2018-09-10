

Mar 14, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years



This week’s words

upcycling

selfie

mansplain

gamification



Gamification Sartre Way Photo: cea + Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gamification PRONUNCIATION: (gay-mi-fi-KAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: The application of game-related elements to an activity to make it more engaging.

ETYMOLOGY: From game, from Old English gaman (entertainment) + -fication (making), from facere (to do or make). Earliest documented use: 2008.

Typical elements of gamification include progressively increasing challenges, awarding of points or rewards, adding surprises, etc.

USAGE: “Part of its approach involves gamification -- necessary, Neoma says, to hold those wandering minds.”

Helen Barrett; The Gamified Generation Has Hit Business School; Financial Times (London, UK); Sep 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been Kindness, Beauty, and Truth. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)





