Mar 15, 2019
Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years
This week’s words
upcycling
selfie
mansplain
gamification
bingeable
Text: Lisa (@xLiserx)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bingeable
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Able to be consumed in rapid succession; typically said of entertainment, such as movies, television, streaming video, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From English dialect binge (to soak). Earliest documented use: 2013. The term binge-watching has been around since 1996.
NOTES:
GoT bingeable? An example of something bingeable could be a television show with multiple episodes that can be watched one after another, especially on a streaming video service. Better to snack than binge, if you ask me.
USAGE:
“Its format, as a halfhour drama with four episodes a week, makes it very bingeable.”
Steve Faguy; Why Not Vary Your Program?; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Jan 26, 2019.
