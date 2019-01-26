  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 15, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that have entered the language during the last 25 years

This week’s words
upcycling
selfie
mansplain
gamification
bingeable

with Anu Garg

bingeable

PRONUNCIATION:
(BIN-juh-buhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Able to be consumed in rapid succession; typically said of entertainment, such as movies, television, streaming video, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From English dialect binge (to soak). Earliest documented use: 2013. The term binge-watching has been around since 1996.

NOTES:
GoT bingeable? An example of something bingeable could be a television show with multiple episodes that can be watched one after another, especially on a streaming video service. Better to snack than binge, if you ask me.

USAGE:
“Its format, as a halfhour drama with four episodes a week, makes it very bingeable.”
Steve Faguy; Why Not Vary Your Program?; Montreal Gazette (Canada); Jan 26, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is better to prevent crimes than to punish them. -Cesare Beccaria, philosopher and politician (15 Mar 1738-1794)

