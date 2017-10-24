

scare quote PRONUNCIATION: (SKAIR kwoht)

MEANING: noun: The quotation marks used to indicate that the quoted word or phrase is incorrect, nonstandard, or ironic.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the philosopher G.E.M. Anscombe in 1956. The equivalent term in spoken communication is air quotes.

Example: Some consider Trump to be the “ Scare quotes are used to indicate the writer’s disagreement or disapproval of the use of the term.Example: Some consider Trump to be the “ greatest ” president ever.

Gardner Dozois; The Year’s Best Science Fiction; St. Martin’s Press; 1990.



See more usage examples of “Caspar always thought of his ‘time machine’ thus, with scare quotes around it, since it was not really a machine, and Caspar did not believe in time.”Gardner Dozois;; St. Martin’s Press; 1990.See more usage examples of scare quote in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Inspiration does not come like a bolt, nor is it kinetic, energetic striving, but it comes into us slowly and quietly and all the time, though we must regularly and every day give it a little chance to start flowing, prime it with a little solitude and idleness. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)





