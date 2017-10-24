|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 24, 2017This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
scare quote
Columbus, “Discoverer of America”
Photo: featherynscale
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scare quote
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The quotation marks used to indicate that the quoted word or phrase is incorrect, nonstandard, or ironic.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the philosopher G.E.M. Anscombe in 1956. The equivalent term in spoken communication is air quotes.
NOTES:
Scare quotes are used to indicate the writer’s disagreement or disapproval of the use of the term.
Example: Some consider Trump to be the “greatest” president ever.
USAGE:
“Caspar always thought of his ‘time machine’ thus, with scare quotes around it, since it was not really a machine, and Caspar did not believe in time.”
Gardner Dozois; The Year’s Best Science Fiction; St. Martin’s Press; 1990.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Inspiration does not come like a bolt, nor is it kinetic, energetic striving, but it comes into us slowly and quietly and all the time, though we must regularly and every day give it a little chance to start flowing, prime it with a little solitude and idleness. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)
