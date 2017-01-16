|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Coined words
Coined words
This week’s words
mimsy
scare quote
proxemics
muppet
bafflegab
A.Word.A.Day
bafflegab
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Obscure, pompous, or incomprehensible language, such as bureaucratic jargon.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Milton A. Smith, assistant general counsel for the US Chamber of Commerce, in 1952. From baffle, perhaps from Scots bauchle (to denounce) + gab, perhaps of imitative origin.
USAGE:
“You might fool Jack with that kind of bafflegab, but it won’t work on me.”
David Tallach; Upperkirkgate; Lulu; 2015.
“Conversations that would once have been conducted behind closed doors or cloaked in diplomatic bafflegab are now out in the open for all to see.”
Peter Shawn Taylor; America’s First Millennial President; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Jan 16, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again. -Sylvia Plath, poet (27 Oct 1932-1963)
