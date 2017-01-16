

bafflegab PRONUNCIATION: (BA-fuhl-gab)

MEANING: noun: Obscure, pompous, or incomprehensible language, such as bureaucratic jargon.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Milton A. Smith, assistant general counsel for the US Chamber of Commerce, in 1952. From baffle, perhaps from Scots bauchle (to denounce) + gab, perhaps of imitative origin.

USAGE: “You might fool Jack with that kind of bafflegab, but it won’t work on me.”

David Tallach; Upperkirkgate; Lulu; 2015.



“Conversations that would once have been conducted behind closed doors or cloaked in diplomatic bafflegab are now out in the open for all to see.”

Peter Shawn Taylor; America’s First Millennial President; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Jan 16, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again. -Sylvia Plath, poet (27 Oct 1932-1963)





