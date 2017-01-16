  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 27, 2017
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
mimsy
scare quote
proxemics
muppet
bafflegab

with Anu Garg

bafflegab

PRONUNCIATION:
(BA-fuhl-gab)

MEANING:
noun: Obscure, pompous, or incomprehensible language, such as bureaucratic jargon.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Milton A. Smith, assistant general counsel for the US Chamber of Commerce, in 1952. From baffle, perhaps from Scots bauchle (to denounce) + gab, perhaps of imitative origin.

USAGE:
“You might fool Jack with that kind of bafflegab, but it won’t work on me.”
David Tallach; Upperkirkgate; Lulu; 2015.

“Conversations that would once have been conducted behind closed doors or cloaked in diplomatic bafflegab are now out in the open for all to see.”
Peter Shawn Taylor; America’s First Millennial President; Maclean’s (Toronto, Canada); Jan 16, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again. -Sylvia Plath, poet (27 Oct 1932-1963)

