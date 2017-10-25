

proxemics PRONUNCIATION: (prok-SEE-miks)

MEANING: noun: The study of physical proximity between people, for example, typical space between two friends.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the anthropologist Edward T. Hall (1914-2009). From proximity (nearness), from French proximité from Latin proximitas, from proximus (nearest), superlative of prope (near). Ultimately from the Indo-European root per- (forward, through), which also gave us paramount, prime, proton, prow probity , German Frau (woman), and Hindi purana (old). Earliest documented use: 1963.

T. Santorius; An American Dad in Hamburg - Germania II; Lulu; 2014.



“‘I can’t wait to get on the boat!’ your mother says to them, pressing forward, defying American proxemics customs.”

Julia Elliott; The Wilds; Tin House Books; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The doctrine which, from the very first origin of religious dissensions, has been held by bigots of all sects, when condensed into a few words and stripped of rhetorical disguise, is simply this: I am in the right, and you are in the wrong. When you are the stronger, you ought to tolerate me, for it is your duty to tolerate truth; but when I am the stronger, I shall persecute you, for it is my duty to persecute error. -Thomas Babington Macaulay, poet, historian, and politician (25 Oct 1800-1859)





