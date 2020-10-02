|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 2, 2020This week’s theme
Words originating in rivers
This week’s words
Pactolian
Jedburgh justice
derwenter
palouser
scamander
Water, or the Fight of Achilles against Scamander and Simoeis
Art: Auguste Couder, 1819
Next week
Autumn Contributing Membership Drive
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scamander
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To take a winding course.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Scamander (modern name: Karamenderes), a river in Turkey. The river was named after a river god in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1864. Also see meander.
USAGE:
“She was scamandering about, touching articles with her fingers.”
Jamie O’Neill; At Swim, Two Boys; Scribner; 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been murderers and tyrants, and for a time they can seem invincible. But in the end they always fall. Think of it, always. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith