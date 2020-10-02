  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 2, 2020
This week’s theme
Words originating in rivers

This week’s words
Pactolian
Jedburgh justice
derwenter
palouser
scamander

Water, or the Fight of Achilles against Scamander and Simoeis
Art: Auguste Couder, 1819

Autumn Contributing Membership Drive
with Anu Garg

scamander

PRONUNCIATION:
(skuh-MAN-duhr)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To take a winding course.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Scamander (modern name: Karamenderes), a river in Turkey. The river was named after a river god in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1864. Also see meander.

USAGE:
“She was scamandering about, touching articles with her fingers.”
Jamie O’Neill; At Swim, Two Boys; Scribner; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been murderers and tyrants, and for a time they can seem invincible. But in the end they always fall. Think of it, always. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)

