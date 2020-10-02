

Water, or the Fight of Achilles against Scamander and Simoeis Art: Auguste Couder, 1819

scamander PRONUNCIATION: (skuh-MAN-duhr)

MEANING: verb intr.: To take a winding course.

ETYMOLOGY: After Scamander (modern name: Karamenderes), a river in Turkey. The river was named after a river god in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1864. Also see meander

USAGE: “She was scamandering about, touching articles with her fingers.”

Jamie O’Neill; At Swim, Two Boys; Scribner; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been murderers and tyrants, and for a time they can seem invincible. But in the end they always fall. Think of it, always. -Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)





