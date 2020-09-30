

Words originating in rivers



Derwenter PRONUNCIATION: (DUHR-wuhnt-uhr)

MEANING: noun: An ex-convict.

ETYMOLOGY: After Derwent, a river in Tasmania. There used to be a convict settlement on its banks. Earliest documented use: 1853.

USAGE: “A visitor to the tent of a pair of newlyweds at Forest Creek found the digger’s wife ... barely sober enough to utter these memorable words, ‘I’m a Derwenter, and I don’t care who knows it.’”

Robyn Annear; Nothing But Gold; Text Publishing; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)





