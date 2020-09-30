  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 30, 2020
This week’s theme
Words originating in rivers

This week’s words
Pactolian
Jedburgh justice
derwenter
Hobart Town on the river Derwent
Art by convict-artist Alan Carswell, 1821
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Derwenter

PRONUNCIATION:
(DUHR-wuhnt-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: An ex-convict.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Derwent, a river in Tasmania. There used to be a convict settlement on its banks. Earliest documented use: 1853.

USAGE:
“A visitor to the tent of a pair of newlyweds at Forest Creek found the digger’s wife ... barely sober enough to utter these memorable words, ‘I’m a Derwenter, and I don’t care who knows it.’”
Robyn Annear; Nothing But Gold; Text Publishing; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)

