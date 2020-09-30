|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 30, 2020This week’s theme
Words originating in rivers
This week’s words
Jedburgh justice
derwenter
Hobart Town on the river Derwent
Art by convict-artist Alan Carswell, 1821
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Derwenter
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An ex-convict.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Derwent, a river in Tasmania. There used to be a convict settlement on its banks. Earliest documented use: 1853.
USAGE:
“A visitor to the tent of a pair of newlyweds at Forest Creek found the digger’s wife ... barely sober enough to utter these memorable words, ‘I’m a Derwenter, and I don’t care who knows it.’”
Robyn Annear; Nothing But Gold; Text Publishing; 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No human being is illegal. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith