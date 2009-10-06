|
A.Word.A.Day
Jedburgh justice
derwenter
palouser
Palouse river
Photo: Jgreenbook / Wikipedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
palouser
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Strong, dangerous winds.
2. An improvised lantern.
3. A country bumpkin.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Palouse region in northern Idaho and eastern Washington, named after the Palouse river. Earliest documented use: 1903.
USAGE:
“But with the impetus of a palouser ... these fires converged into one and then burned ferociously for two days.”
Larry Sears; The Big Burn; The Christian Science Monitor (Boston, Massachusetts); Oct 6, 2009.
“When we got opposite the camp we couldn’t see nothing at all, and I hollered for someone to come out with a palouser and light us in to camp.”
Elers Koch; Forty Years a Forester; University of Nebraska Press; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity. -Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate (b. 1 Oct 1924)
