palouser PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LOO-zuhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. Strong, dangerous winds.

2. An improvised lantern.

3. A country bumpkin.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Palouse region in northern Idaho and eastern Washington, named after the Palouse river. Earliest documented use: 1903.

USAGE: “But with the impetus of a palouser ... these fires converged into one and then burned ferociously for two days.”

Larry Sears; The Big Burn; The Christian Science Monitor (Boston, Massachusetts); Oct 6, 2009.



“When we got opposite the camp we couldn’t see nothing at all, and I hollered for someone to come out with a palouser and light us in to camp.”

Elers Koch; Forty Years a Forester; University of Nebraska Press; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity. -Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate (b. 1 Oct 1924)





