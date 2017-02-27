|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Five-letter words
This week's words
eclat
bosky
fubsy
gleed
sapid
Photo: Sapid, Paris
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sapid
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a pleasant taste or flavor.
2. Pleasant; engaging; stimulating.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sapidus (tasty), from sapere (to taste). Earliest documented use: 1634.
USAGE:
“Sharma’s is perfect for date night, buddy’s night, and family night because mouthwateringly sapid food in an elegant-yet-relaxed atmosphere pairs perfectly with any mood.”
Michelle Schaefer; Sharma’s Kitchen a Delight for Vegan Taste Buds; Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana); Jul 16, 2018.
“Taalbelia [music festival] was a sapid mix of art and culture, tradition and modernity.”
Ursila Ali; Desert Disco; India Today (New Delhi); Feb 27, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)
