

Mar 14, 2025 This week’s theme

Five-letter words



This week’s words

eclat

bosky

fubsy

gleed

sapid



Photo: Sapid, Paris Five-letter words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sapid PRONUNCIATION: (SAP-id)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having a pleasant taste or flavor.

2. Pleasant; engaging; stimulating.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sapidus (tasty), from sapere (to taste). Earliest documented use: 1634.

USAGE:

Michelle Schaefer; Sharma’s Kitchen a Delight for Vegan Taste Buds; Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana); Jul 16, 2018.



“Taalbelia [music festival] was a sapid mix of art and culture, tradition and modernity.”

Ursila Ali; Desert Disco; India Today (New Delhi); Feb 27, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it. -Albert Einstein, physicist, Nobel laureate (14 Mar 1879-1955)





