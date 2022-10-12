  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 11, 2025
Five-letter words

bosky
Photo: Alison Day
with Anu Garg

bosky

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAH-skee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Densely wooded; covered in trees and shrubs.
2. Pertaining to forests or wooded areas.

ETYMOLOGY:
From bosk (bush), from Latin bosca. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:
“The coastal trainline passed a seashore in places ... as lush and bosky as the Great Bear Rainforest.”
J.R. Patterson; Easy Beauty and the Bosom of Friendship Is What You Get from Wexford; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 12, 2022.

See more usage examples of bosky in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)

