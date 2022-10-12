

eclat

bosky



Five-letter words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bosky PRONUNCIATION: (BAH-skee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Densely wooded; covered in trees and shrubs.

2. Pertaining to forests or wooded areas.

ETYMOLOGY: From bosk (bush), from Latin bosca. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:

J.R. Patterson; Easy Beauty and the Bosom of Friendship Is What You Get from Wexford; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 12, 2022.



"The coastal trainline passed a seashore in places ... as lush and bosky as the Great Bear Rainforest."
J.R. Patterson; Easy Beauty and the Bosom of Friendship Is What You Get from Wexford; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 12, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)





