Mar 13, 2025
Five-letter words
This week’s words
bosky
fubsy
gleed
Photo: Cyberguru / Wikimedia
This week’s contest
Tomorrow’s the last day to enter
A.Word.A.Day
gleed
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A glowing coal.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English gled. Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghel- (to shine), which also gave us yellow, gold, glimmer, gloaming, gloze, glimpse, and glass. Earliest documented use: before 1150.
USAGE:
“Alexander loves and desires her who is sighing for his love. ... Their love grows and increases continually; but the one feels shame before the other; and each conceals and hides this love so that neither flame nor smoke is seen from the gleed beneath the ashes. But the heat is none the less for that; rather the heat lasts longer below the gleed than above it.”
Chrétien de Troyes (Translation: L.J. Gardiner); Cliges; Cooper Square Publishers; 1966.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (1900-1971)
