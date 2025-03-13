

Mar 13, 2025 This week’s theme

Five-letter words



This week’s words

eclat

bosky

fubsy

gleed



gleed PRONUNCIATION: (gleed)

MEANING: noun: A glowing coal.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English gled. Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghel- (to shine), which also gave us yellow, gold, glimmer, gloaming gloze , glimpse, and glass. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE: “Alexander loves and desires her who is sighing for his love. ... Their love grows and increases continually; but the one feels shame before the other; and each conceals and hides this love so that neither flame nor smoke is seen from the gleed beneath the ashes. But the heat is none the less for that; rather the heat lasts longer below the gleed than above it.”

Chrétien de Troyes (Translation: L.J. Gardiner); Cliges; Cooper Square Publishers; 1966.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (1900-1971)





