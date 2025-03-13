  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 13, 2025
This week’s theme
Five-letter words

This week’s words
eclat
bosky
fubsy
gleed
gleed
Photo: Cyberguru / Wikimedia

This week’s contest
Tomorrow’s the last day to enter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gleed

PRONUNCIATION:
(gleed)

MEANING:
noun: A glowing coal.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English gled. Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghel- (to shine), which also gave us yellow, gold, glimmer, gloaming, gloze, glimpse, and glass. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:
“Alexander loves and desires her who is sighing for his love. ... Their love grows and increases continually; but the one feels shame before the other; and each conceals and hides this love so that neither flame nor smoke is seen from the gleed beneath the ashes. But the heat is none the less for that; rather the heat lasts longer below the gleed than above it.”
Chrétien de Troyes (Translation: L.J. Gardiner); Cliges; Cooper Square Publishers; 1966.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Don't ask me who's influenced me. A lion is made up of the lambs he's digested, and I've been reading all my life. -Giorgos Seferis, writer, diplomat, Nobel laureate (1900-1971)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith