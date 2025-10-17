

sandbag PRONUNCIATION: (SAND-bag)

MEANING: noun: A bag filled with sand. verb tr.: 1. To fortify a position. 2. To thwart. 3. To coerce. 4. To treat unfairly or harshly. 5. To give an unpleasant surprise; to blindside. verb intr.: To conceal one’s position in order to gain an advantage.

ETYMOLOGY: From sand + bag. Earliest documented use: noun: 1561, verb: 1838.

NOTES: A sandbag is heavy, simple, and reliable, which helps explain its semantic range. Literally, it fortifies positions against floods or gunfire. Figuratively, it can mean to obstruct, bully, or ambush. In competition, to sandbag is to understate one’s ability in order to gain an advantage later. Same object, different pressure.



For 19th-century street gangs, a sock filled with sand was a favorite weapon. It could knock someone out without leaving a mark (unlike a club), making it a favorite for “coercing” victims or robbing them.

USAGE:

First-Term MP Tipped to Lead State Libs; The Australian (Canberra); Nov 21, 2025.



“The Fiscal Responsibility Act attempted to ensure that no future government would be sandbagged by massive deficits.”

Luke Malpass; The Reluctant Reformer; The Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Oct 17, 2025.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. -Robert H. Jackson, US Supreme Court justice (13 Feb 1892-1954)





