Feb 10, 2026This week’s theme
Is it a noun or a verb? Both!
This week’s words
rizz
The Garden of Love, 1630s
Art: Peter Paul Rubens
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rizz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The ability to charm or seduce.
verb intr.: To charm or seduce.
ETYMOLOGY:
Probably short for charisma, from Greek charisma (favor, gift), from charizesthai (to favor), charis (favor, grace). Earliest documented use: 2021.
NOTES:
The term was popularized by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. It’s most likely a middle clipping of charisma. Some other words formed by clipping the middle are fridge (refrigerator), flu (influenza), and tec (detective).
USAGE:
“For an allegedly drab bird, this small passerine [a perching bird] has lots of rizz.”
Ed Douglas; Country Diary; The Guardian (London, UK); May 10, 2025.
“By the time we got to the gym, [Jason] Nguyen was already there, performing for the camera by flirting with a woman on a weight bench. ‘Is Jason rizzing right now?’ Piker asked.”
Andrew Marantz; You Mad, Bro?; The New Yorker; Mar 24, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I see too plainly custom forms us all. Our thoughts, our morals, our most fixed belief, are consequences of our place of birth. -Aaron Hill, dramatist and writer (10 Feb 1685-1750)
