

Feb 10, 2026 This week’s theme

Is it a noun or a verb? Both!



This week’s words

windbag

rizz



The Garden of Love, 1630s Art: Peter Paul Rubens Is it a noun or a verb? Both! A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rizz PRONUNCIATION: (riz)

MEANING: noun: The ability to charm or seduce.

verb intr.: To charm or seduce.

ETYMOLOGY: Probably short for charisma, from Greek charisma (favor, gift), from charizesthai (to favor), charis (favor, grace). Earliest documented use: 2021.

NOTES: The term was popularized by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. It’s most likely a middle clipping of charisma. Some other words formed by clipping the middle are fridge (refrigerator), flu (influenza), and tec (detective).

USAGE:

Ed Douglas; Country Diary; The Guardian (London, UK); May 10, 2025.



“By the time we got to the gym, [Jason] Nguyen was already there, performing for the camera by flirting with a woman on a weight bench. ‘Is Jason rizzing right now?’ Piker asked.”

Andrew Marantz; You Mad, Bro?; The New Yorker; Mar 24, 2025.



See more usage examples of “For an allegedly drab bird, this small passerine [a perching bird] has lots of rizz.”Ed Douglas; Country Diary;(London, UK); May 10, 2025.“By the time we got to the gym, [Jason] Nguyen was already there, performing for the camera by flirting with a woman on a weight bench. ‘Is Jason rizzing right now?’ Piker asked.”Andrew Marantz; You Mad, Bro?;; Mar 24, 2025.See more usage examples of rizz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I see too plainly custom forms us all. Our thoughts, our morals, our most fixed belief, are consequences of our place of birth. -Aaron Hill, dramatist and writer (10 Feb 1685-1750)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate