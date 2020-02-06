

Feb 6, 2020 This week’s theme

Well-traveled words



This week’s words

Moloch

bezoar

cavalcade

saber-rattling





Send some to friends & family Well-traveled words “Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



saber-rattling or or sabre-rattling PRONUNCIATION: (SAY-buhr-rat-ling)

MEANING: noun: Threatening words or action, for example, in the form of a flamboyant display of military power.

ETYMOLOGY: From saber/sabre (a heavy cavalry sword with a curved blade), from French sabre, from German dialect Sabel (now Säbel), probably ultimately of Slav origin, from Hungarian szablyy + rattle (to make a quick succession of sharp noises), probably ultimately of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1922.

USAGE:

Kim Barnes; In the Kingdom of Men; Knopf; 2012.



See more usage examples of “Word just came down that something is heating up between Egypt and Israel. Probably only a bunch of saber-rattling, but it could turn serious.”Kim Barnes;; Knopf; 2012.See more usage examples of saber-rattling in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There's a schizoid quality to our relationship with animals, in which sentiment and brutality exist side by side. Half the dogs in America will receive Christmas presents this year, yet few of us pause to consider the miserable life of the pig -- an animal easily as intelligent as a dog -- that becomes the Christmas ham. -Michael Pollan, professor and writer (b. 6 Feb 1955)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate