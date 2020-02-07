

calash PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-LASH)

MEANING: noun:

1. A light horse-drawn carriage with a folding top.

2. The folding top of a carriage.

3. A folding bonnet formerly worn by women.

ETYMOLOGY: From French calèche, from German Kalesche, from Czech kolésa (carriage, wheels). Earliest documented use: 1666.

USAGE:

William J. Mann; The Biograph Girl; Kensington Books; 2000.



“He hunched down into the seat and stared at the flattened calash of the carriage.”

Meagan McKinney; Till Dawn Tames the Night; Dell; 1991.



“Wear your calash, and not your plain bonnet.”

Mary Cable; Avery’s Knot; Putnam; 1981.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I used to think that the brain was the most wonderful organ in my body. Then I realized who was telling me this. -Emo Phillips, comedian, actor (b. 7 Feb 1956)





