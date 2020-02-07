|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Feb 7, 2020
This week's theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
Moloch
bezoar
cavalcade
saber-rattling
calash
Photo: Piqsels
Photo: Missouri Historical Society
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
calash
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A light horse-drawn carriage with a folding top.
2. The folding top of a carriage.
3. A folding bonnet formerly worn by women.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French calèche, from German Kalesche, from Czech kolésa (carriage, wheels). Earliest documented use: 1666.
USAGE:
“We left Canada in a horse-drawn calash.”
William J. Mann; The Biograph Girl; Kensington Books; 2000.
“He hunched down into the seat and stared at the flattened calash of the carriage.”
Meagan McKinney; Till Dawn Tames the Night; Dell; 1991.
“Wear your calash, and not your plain bonnet.”
Mary Cable; Avery’s Knot; Putnam; 1981.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I used to think that the brain was the most wonderful organ in my body. Then I realized who was telling me this. -Emo Phillips, comedian, actor (b. 7 Feb 1956)
|
