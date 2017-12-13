  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 5, 2020
This week’s theme
Well-traveled words

This week’s words
Moloch
bezoar
cavalcade
cavalcade
A cavalcade of miniature engines
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cavalcade

PRONUNCIATION:
(kav-uhl-KAYD, KAV-uhl-kayd)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A procession of riders on horses, vehicles, etc.
2. A noteworthy series of events.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French cavalcade (stampede, cavalcade), from Italian cavalcata (ride, cavalcade), from cavalcare (to ride on horseback), from Latin caballus (horse). Earliest documented use: 1591.

USAGE:
“Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s former chief strategist and the architect of his presidential campaign, headlined a motley crew of far-right Republicans who offered a cavalcade of bilious, resentment-filled speeches promoting Mr Moore while pandering to Alabamians’ prickliness. ‘Nobody comes down here and tells Alabamians what to do,’ said Mr Bannon, a Virginian, speaking after a Texan and several Midwesterners.”
Roy Moore Is Defeated in Alabama’s Senate Election: Decency Wins; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 13, 2017.

See more usage examples of cavalcade in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith