Ruritanian PRONUNCIATION: (roor-i-TAY-nee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to an imaginary place characterized by romance, adventure, and intrigue.

ETYMOLOGY: After Ruritania, a fictional Central European kingdom, in the novel The Prisoner of Zenda (1894) by Anthony Hope. Earliest documented use: 1894.

USAGE:

Alexander Chancellor; Long Life; The Spectator (London, UK); Jun 30, 2012.



"When the writer J.G. Ballard turned down an offer of a CBE in 2003, he did so not only because he found it 'ludicrous' that there should still be such a thing as an 'Order of the British Empire' but also because the whole honours system was 'a Ruritanian charade that helps to prop up our top-heavy monarchy'."
Alexander Chancellor; Long Life; The Spectator (London, UK); Jun 30, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. -Marianne Moore, poet (15 Nov 1887-1972)





