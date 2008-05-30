  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 16, 2017
This week’s theme
Toponyms from fiction

This week’s words
grimgribber
ecotopia
ruritanian
edenic
The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man
The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (detail), 1617
Art: Jan Brueghel the Elder and Pieter Paul Rubens
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Edenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(ee-DEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Like a paradise: filled with happiness, beauty, innocence, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Eden, the garden where the biblical characters Adam and Eve lived. From Hebrew eden (delight). Earliest documented use: 1850.

USAGE:
“Though mariners had always avoided the uninhabited ‘Isle of Devils’, the shipwrecked colonists found it Edenic, teeming with natural resources and a temperate climate.”
I Gail Westerfield; Bermuda and the Birth of a Nation; The Royal Gazette (Bermuda); May 30, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)

