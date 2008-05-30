|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Nov 16, 2017This week’s theme
Toponyms from fiction
This week’s words
ecotopia
ruritanian
edenic
The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (detail), 1617
Art: Jan Brueghel the Elder and Pieter Paul Rubens
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Edenic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Like a paradise: filled with happiness, beauty, innocence, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Eden, the garden where the biblical characters Adam and Eve lived. From Hebrew eden (delight). Earliest documented use: 1850.
USAGE:
“Though mariners had always avoided the uninhabited ‘Isle of Devils’, the shipwrecked colonists found it Edenic, teeming with natural resources and a temperate climate.”
I Gail Westerfield; Bermuda and the Birth of a Nation; The Royal Gazette (Bermuda); May 30, 2008.
See more usage examples of Edenic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith