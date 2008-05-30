

Nov 16, 2017 This week’s theme

Toponyms from fiction



This week’s words

grimgribber

ecotopia

ruritanian

edenic



The Garden of Eden with the Fall of Man (detail), 1617 Art: Jan Brueghel the Elder and Pieter Paul Rubens Toponyms from fiction A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Edenic PRONUNCIATION: (ee-DEN-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Like a paradise: filled with happiness, beauty, innocence, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Eden, the garden where the biblical characters Adam and Eve lived. From Hebrew eden (delight). Earliest documented use: 1850.

USAGE:

I Gail Westerfield; Bermuda and the Birth of a Nation; The Royal Gazette (Bermuda); May 30, 2008.



See more usage examples of “Though mariners had always avoided the uninhabited ‘Isle of Devils’, the shipwrecked colonists found it Edenic, teeming with natural resources and a temperate climate.”I Gail Westerfield; Bermuda and the Birth of a Nation;(Bermuda); May 30, 2008.See more usage examples of Edenic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised. -Chinua Achebe, writer and professor (16 Nov 1930-2013)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



