

Feb 18, 2021 This week’s theme

To hyphenate or not to hyphenate?



This week’s words

merchant prince

journeyman

gold-digger

roughhouse



Mollie and Charlie roughhousing Video: Malcolm Slaney To hyphenate or not to hyphenate? A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



roughhouse PRONUNCIATION: (RUF-haus)

MEANING: verb tr.: To handle roughly, but in a playful manner.

verb intr.: To engage in boisterous play.

noun: Boisterous play.

ETYMOLOGY: Originally, a rough house was the place where a brawl occurred. Over time, the term softened into a synonym for horseplay and became a verb as well. Earliest documented use: 1882.

USAGE:

Leigh Duncan; His Favorite Cowgirl; Harlequin; 2014.



See more usage examples of “As their child grew older, they’d roughhouse on the lawn, hold sock battles in the living room.”Leigh Duncan;; Harlequin; 2014.See more usage examples of roughhouse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What a strange machine man is! You fill him with bread, wine, fish, and radishes, and out come sighs, laughter, and dreams. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate