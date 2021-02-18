  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 18, 2021
To hyphenate or not to hyphenate?

roughhouse
Mollie and Charlie roughhousing
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

roughhouse

PRONUNCIATION:
(RUF-haus)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To handle roughly, but in a playful manner.
verb intr.: To engage in boisterous play.
noun: Boisterous play.

ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, a rough house was the place where a brawl occurred. Over time, the term softened into a synonym for horseplay and became a verb as well. Earliest documented use: 1882.

USAGE:
“As their child grew older, they’d roughhouse on the lawn, hold sock battles in the living room.”
Leigh Duncan; His Favorite Cowgirl; Harlequin; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What a strange machine man is! You fill him with bread, wine, fish, and radishes, and out come sighs, laughter, and dreams. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)

