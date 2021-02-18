|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 18, 2021This week’s theme
To hyphenate or not to hyphenate?
This week’s words
journeyman
gold-digger
roughhouse
Mollie and Charlie roughhousing
Video: Malcolm Slaney
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
roughhouse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To handle roughly, but in a playful manner.
verb intr.: To engage in boisterous play.
noun: Boisterous play.
ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, a rough house was the place where a brawl occurred. Over time, the term softened into a synonym for horseplay and became a verb as well. Earliest documented use: 1882.
USAGE:
“As their child grew older, they’d roughhouse on the lawn, hold sock battles in the living room.”
Leigh Duncan; His Favorite Cowgirl; Harlequin; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What a strange machine man is! You fill him with bread, wine, fish, and radishes, and out come sighs, laughter, and dreams. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)
