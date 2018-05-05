

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



body blow PRONUNCIATION: (BOD-ee bloh)

MEANING: noun: A severe setback or disappointment.

ETYMOLOGY: The term is from boxing, referring to a blow to the torso which can be incapacitating due to its proximity to internal organs. Earliest documented use: 1789.

USAGE: “The penalty is a seven-year ban from buying American components. For ZTE this is a body blow.”

Casting Illusions Aside; The Economist (London, UK); May 5, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Architecture is inhabited sculpture. -Constantin Brancusi, sculptor (19 Feb 1876-1957)





