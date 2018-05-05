|
Feb 19, 2021This week’s theme
To hyphenate or not to hyphenate?
body blow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A severe setback or disappointment.
ETYMOLOGY:
The term is from boxing, referring to a blow to the torso which can be incapacitating due to its proximity to internal organs. Earliest documented use: 1789.
USAGE:
“The penalty is a seven-year ban from buying American components. For ZTE this is a body blow.”
Casting Illusions Aside; The Economist (London, UK); May 5, 2018.
