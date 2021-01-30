

journeyman PRONUNCIATION: (JUHR-nee-muhn)

MEANING: noun: A worker, athlete, performer, etc. who is competent and reliable, but undistinguished.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French jornee (a day’s work or travel), from Latin diurnum (day), from dies (day). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dyeu- (to shine), which also gave us adjourn, diary, diet, circadian, journal, journey, quotidian, sojourn, diva, divine, Jupiter, Jove, July, Zeus, jovial deify , and Sanskrit deva (god). Earliest documented use: 1463.

NOTES: In a hierarchy of workers in a given trade in the guild system, journeymen rank between apprentices and masters. Journeymen had nothing to do with travel. Rather, they were called so because they were paid for a day’s work (unlike apprentices who were indentured; modern-day equivalent: interns or trainees). These days the word is used metaphorically, for people in any line of work, not just in a trade or craft.

USAGE:

Nate Davis; The 55 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History; USA Today; Jan 30, 2021.



