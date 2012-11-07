  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 1, 2019
This week’s theme
Eponyms from fiction

This week’s words
Sinon
grobian
Scheherazade
Red Queen hypothesis
rodomont

rodomont
The Very Strong Rodomonte
Art: Antonio Tempesta (1555-1630)
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAH-duh-mont)

MEANING:
noun: A vain boaster.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Rodomonte, the boastful king in Orlando Innamorato by Matteo Boiardo and the sequel Orlando Furioso by Ludovico Ariosto. Earliest documented use: 1592. A related word is rodomontade.

USAGE:
“Tyson wasn’t just being a rodomont about [the city of] Columbus accomplishments. She said that sharing the city’s experiences was a way to help other countries with their own government reforms.”
Councilwoman Priscilla Tyson Touting Columbus to Inspire African Nations; Call & Post (Cleveland, Ohio); Nov 7, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)

