A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rodomont
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A vain boaster.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Rodomonte, the boastful king in Orlando Innamorato by Matteo Boiardo and the sequel Orlando Furioso by Ludovico Ariosto. Earliest documented use: 1592. A related word is rodomontade.
USAGE:
“Tyson wasn’t just being a rodomont about [the city of] Columbus accomplishments. She said that sharing the city’s experiences was a way to help other countries with their own government reforms.”
Councilwoman Priscilla Tyson Touting Columbus to Inspire African Nations; Call & Post (Cleveland, Ohio); Nov 7, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)
