Art: Antonio Tempesta (1555-1630)



rodomont PRONUNCIATION: (RAH-duh-mont)

MEANING: noun: A vain boaster.

ETYMOLOGY: Orlando Innamorato by Matteo Boiardo and the sequel Orlando Furioso by Ludovico Ariosto. Earliest documented use: 1592. A related word is After Rodomonte, the boastful king inby Matteo Boiardo and the sequelby Ludovico Ariosto. Earliest documented use: 1592. A related word is rodomontade

USAGE: “Tyson wasn’t just being a rodomont about [the city of] Columbus accomplishments. She said that sharing the city’s experiences was a way to help other countries with their own government reforms.”

Councilwoman Priscilla Tyson Touting Columbus to Inspire African Nations; Call & Post (Cleveland, Ohio); Nov 7, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)





