Oct 29, 2019
This week’s theme
Eponyms from fiction

This week’s words
Sinon
grobian
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

grobian

PRONUNCIATION:
(GROH-bee-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A coarse, buffoonish person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German Grobian (boor, lout), a fictional patron saint of boorish and vulgar people, from German grob (coarse, vulgar). In Latin, Grobianus. Earliest documented use: 1621.

USAGE:
“I’m basically a loudmouth grobian who’d rather guffaw than grimace.”
Jim Macnie; Solid Sender; Down Beat (Chicago, Illinois); May 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He who has provoked the lash of wit, cannot complain that he smarts from it. -James Boswell, biographer and lawyer (29 Oct 1740-1795)

