Oct 29, 2019This week’s theme
Eponyms from fiction
This week’s words
grobian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
grobian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A coarse, buffoonish person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Grobian (boor, lout), a fictional patron saint of boorish and vulgar people, from German grob (coarse, vulgar). In Latin, Grobianus. Earliest documented use: 1621.
USAGE:
“I’m basically a loudmouth grobian who’d rather guffaw than grimace.”
Jim Macnie; Solid Sender; Down Beat (Chicago, Illinois); May 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He who has provoked the lash of wit, cannot complain that he smarts from it. -James Boswell, biographer and lawyer (29 Oct 1740-1795)
