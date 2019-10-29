

Sinon

grobian



grobian PRONUNCIATION: (GROH-bee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A coarse, buffoonish person.

ETYMOLOGY: From German Grobian (boor, lout), a fictional patron saint of boorish and vulgar people, from German grob (coarse, vulgar). In Latin, Grobianus. Earliest documented use: 1621.

USAGE: “I’m basically a loudmouth grobian who’d rather guffaw than grimace.”

Jim Macnie; Solid Sender; Down Beat (Chicago, Illinois); May 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He who has provoked the lash of wit, cannot complain that he smarts from it. -James Boswell, biographer and lawyer (29 Oct 1740-1795)





