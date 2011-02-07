

Rocket scientist Wernher von Braun with the F-1 engines of the Saturn V rocket Photo: NASA/Wikimedia



rocket science PRONUNCIATION: (ROK-it sy-uhns)

MEANING: noun

1. The science of rocket design, construction, and flight.

2. Something requiring advance knowledge and intelligence.

ETYMOLOGY: conscientious, exscind, nescient, From Italian rocchetta, diminutive of rocca (spindle, distaff) + science, from Latin scientia, present participle of scire (to know). Ultimately from the Indo-European root skei- (to cut or split), which also gave us schism, ski, shin, adscititious scienter , and sciolism . Earliest documented use: 1931.

USAGE: “California requires barbers to study full-time for nearly a year, a curriculum that costs $12,000 at Arthur Borner’s Barber College in Los Angeles. Mr. Borner says his graduates earn more than enough to recoup their tuition, though he questions the need for such a lengthy program. ‘Barbering is not rocket science,’ he said.”

No Right to Work; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 7, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Usually, terrible things that are done with the excuse that progress requires them are not really progress at all, but just terrible things. -Russell Baker, columnist and author (14 Aug 1925-2019)





