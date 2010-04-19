  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 15, 2019
This week’s theme
Words from space travel

This week’s words
moon shot
light-year
rocket science
lift-off
Apollo 11 Saturn V space vehicle lift-off with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, July 16, 1969, Kennedy Space Center, Florida
Photo: NASA/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lift-off

PRONUNCIATION:
(LIFT-of)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The action of being airborne, such as that of a rocket, aircraft, etc.
2. The launch of a project, an initiative, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old Norse lypta, from lopt (air) + off, stressed variant of the word of. Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE:
“While those negotiations grind on, some artists have quietly begun to work again. Some are anticipating the lift-off of Brandaid-Haiti, a Canada-based non-profit initiative aimed at reviving market share for Haiti’s arts and crafts industry.”
Jessica Leeder; Jacmel’s Artists Starving for an Audience; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 19, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)

