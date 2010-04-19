

Apollo 11 Saturn V space vehicle lift-off with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, July 16, 1969, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Photo: NASA/Wikimedia Words from space travel A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lift-off PRONUNCIATION: (LIFT-of)

MEANING: noun:

1. The action of being airborne, such as that of a rocket, aircraft, etc.

2. The launch of a project, an initiative, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Norse lypta, from lopt (air) + off, stressed variant of the word of. Earliest documented use: 1907.

USAGE:

Jessica Leeder; Jacmel’s Artists Starving for an Audience; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Apr 19, 2010.



See more usage examples of lift-off in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)





