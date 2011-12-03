|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 23, 2021This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
consilience
psychobabble
rheology
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rheology
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The study of the deformation and flow of matter.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Eugene C. Bingham (1878-1945), professor of chemistry, inspired by an aphorism of the philosopher Simplicius of Cilicia: “Panta rhei” (Everything flows). From Greek rheo- (flow) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1929.
USAGE:
“If you have ever given a bottle of tomato ketchup a good shake to make it pour more easily, then you have experimented with rheology. ... If you want to make the perfect ketchup, therefore, rheology is important.”
Sticky Fingers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 3, 2011.
“Rather than arguing his case, he withdrew from the conference ‘because of unforeseen personal problems’. I wondered if plagiarism was the ‘unforeseen personal problem’. Interesting. Some Facebook items shed more light on his personal rheology.”
A. Reynolds; Past Perfect; Archway Publishing; 2014.
See more usage examples of rheology in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our conscience is not the vessel of eternal verities. It grows with our social life, and a new social condition means a radical change in conscience. -Walter Lippmann, journalist (23 Sep 1889-1974)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith