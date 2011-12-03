

rheology PRONUNCIATION: (ree-OL-uh-jee)

MEANING: noun: The study of the deformation and flow of matter.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Eugene C. Bingham (1878-1945), professor of chemistry, inspired by an aphorism of the philosopher Simplicius of Cilicia: “Panta rhei” (Everything flows). From Greek rheo- (flow) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1929.

USAGE:

Sticky Fingers; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 3, 2011.



“Rather than arguing his case, he withdrew from the conference ‘because of unforeseen personal problems’. I wondered if plagiarism was the ‘unforeseen personal problem’. Interesting. Some Facebook items shed more light on his personal rheology.”

A. Reynolds; Past Perfect; Archway Publishing; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our conscience is not the vessel of eternal verities. It grows with our social life, and a new social condition means a radical change in conscience. -Walter Lippmann, journalist (23 Sep 1889-1974)





