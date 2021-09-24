

Sep 24, 2021 This week’s theme

Coined words



This week’s words

vorpal

consilience

psychobabble

rheology

locavore



“If it’s been right here on the shelf for the last three months, doesn’t that count as eating locally?” Cartoon: Isabella Bannerman Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



locavore PRONUNCIATION: (LOH-kuh-vohr)

MEANING: noun: One who eats locally grown food.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Jessica Prentice (b. 1968), chef and author. From local, from Latin locus (place) + -vore (eating), from vorare (to devour). Earliest documented use: 2005.

USAGE: “Next week we’d be shooting an episode in which Daphne dated a self-righteous locavore, a fellow who raised his own chickens and made his own goat cheese.”

Jennifer Weiner; The Next Best Thing; Atria Books; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there is such a phenomenon as absolute evil, it consists in treating another human being as a thing. -John Brunner, novelist (24 Sep 1934-1995)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate