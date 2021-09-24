  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 24, 2021
This week’s theme
Coined words

This week’s words
vorpal
consilience
psychobabble
rheology
locavore

locavore
“If it’s been right here on the shelf for the last three months, doesn’t that count as eating locally?”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

locavore

PRONUNCIATION:
(LOH-kuh-vohr)

MEANING:
noun: One who eats locally grown food.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Jessica Prentice (b. 1968), chef and author. From local, from Latin locus (place) + -vore (eating), from vorare (to devour). Earliest documented use: 2005.

USAGE:
“Next week we’d be shooting an episode in which Daphne dated a self-righteous locavore, a fellow who raised his own chickens and made his own goat cheese.”
Jennifer Weiner; The Next Best Thing; Atria Books; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If there is such a phenomenon as absolute evil, it consists in treating another human being as a thing. -John Brunner, novelist (24 Sep 1934-1995)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith