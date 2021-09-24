|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 24, 2021This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
vorpal
consilience
psychobabble
rheology
locavore
“If it’s been right here on the shelf for the last three months, doesn’t that count as eating locally?”
Cartoon: Isabella Bannerman
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
locavore
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who eats locally grown food.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Jessica Prentice (b. 1968), chef and author. From local, from Latin locus (place) + -vore (eating), from vorare (to devour). Earliest documented use: 2005.
USAGE:
“Next week we’d be shooting an episode in which Daphne dated a self-righteous locavore, a fellow who raised his own chickens and made his own goat cheese.”
Jennifer Weiner; The Next Best Thing; Atria Books; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there is such a phenomenon as absolute evil, it consists in treating another human being as a thing. -John Brunner, novelist (24 Sep 1934-1995)
