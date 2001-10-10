|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 22, 2021This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
consilience
psychobabble
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
psychobabble
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Language laden with jargon from psychotherapy or psychiatry, used without concern for accuracy.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by journalist Richard Dean Rosen (b. 1949). From Greek psycho- (mind) + babble (drivel, blather). Earliest documented use: 1975.
NOTES:
Here is how Rosen describes the term in his book Psychobabble: Fast Talk and Quick Cure in the Era of Feeling:
“Psychobabble is ... a set of repetitive verbal formalities that kills off the very spontaneity, candor, and understanding it pretends to promote. It’s an idiom that reduces psychological insight to a collection of standardized observations, that provides a frozen lexicon to deal with an infinite variety of problems.”
USAGE:
“Unable to resist knee-jerk references to Freud and Jung, Ms. Zimmerman has her actors spout some psychobabble about myths as public dreams, dreams as private myths, and the like.”
Amy Gamerman; A Timely Gift of Timeless Ovid; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Oct 10, 2001.
|
