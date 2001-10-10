

psychobabble PRONUNCIATION: (SY-ko-bab-uhl)

MEANING: noun: Language laden with jargon from psychotherapy or psychiatry, used without concern for accuracy.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by journalist Richard Dean Rosen (b. 1949). From Greek psycho- (mind) + babble (drivel, blather). Earliest documented use: 1975.

NOTES: Here is how Rosen describes the term in his book Psychobabble: Fast Talk and Quick Cure in the Era of Feeling:

“Psychobabble is ... a set of repetitive verbal formalities that kills off the very spontaneity, candor, and understanding it pretends to promote. It’s an idiom that reduces psychological insight to a collection of standardized observations, that provides a frozen lexicon to deal with an infinite variety of problems.”

USAGE:

Amy Gamerman; A Timely Gift of Timeless Ovid; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Oct 10, 2001.



See more usage examples of psychobabble in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The characteristic of a well-bred man is, to converse with his inferiors without insolence, and with his superiors with respect and with ease. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)





