|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 28, 2023This week’s theme
Homophones
This week’s words
littoral
ocellated
aweigh
euthanasia
rawky
Follow us on
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rawky
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Foggy; damp; cold.
ETYMOLOGY:
From roke (smoke, steam, vapor, mist, rain, etc.), probably from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1601.
USAGE:
“’Tis bloody rawky weather!”
William Grace; Omniverse: Book II; Outskirts Press; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I had a terrible vision: I saw an encyclopedia walk up to a polymath and open him up. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith