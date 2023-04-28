  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 28, 2023
This week’s theme
Homophones

This week’s words
littoral
ocellated
aweigh
euthanasia
rawky

Follow us on Twitter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rawky

PRONUNCIATION:
(pronounced as the word rocky)

MEANING:
adjective: Foggy; damp; cold.

ETYMOLOGY:
From roke (smoke, steam, vapor, mist, rain, etc.), probably from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE:
“’Tis bloody rawky weather!”
William Grace; Omniverse: Book II; Outskirts Press; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I had a terrible vision: I saw an encyclopedia walk up to a polymath and open him up. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith