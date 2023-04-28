

rawky PRONUNCIATION: (pronounced as the word rocky)

MEANING: adjective: Foggy; damp; cold.

ETYMOLOGY: From roke (smoke, steam, vapor, mist, rain, etc.), probably from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE: “’Tis bloody rawky weather!”

William Grace; Omniverse: Book II; Outskirts Press; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I had a terrible vision: I saw an encyclopedia walk up to a polymath and open him up. -Karl Kraus, writer (28 Apr 1874-1936)





