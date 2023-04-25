

Apr 25, 2023 This week’s theme

Homophones



This week’s words

littoral

ocellated



Common torpedo aka ocellate torpedo Photo: Roberto Pillon / Wikimedia



ocellated PRONUNCIATION: (OS-uh-lay-tid)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having eyelike spots.

2. Eyelike.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ocellus, diminutive of oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1713.

USAGE:

Luigi Savagnone; The Man Mermaid; Lulu; 2016.



See more usage examples of “Among them, I see a beautiful torpedo ocellated: has a brown back and five large round stains, dark and bluish: they are surrounded by a clear halo and give to the animal an almost mystical beauty.”Luigi Savagnone;; Lulu; 2016.See more usage examples of ocellated in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Most truths are so naked that people feel sorry for them and cover them up, at least a little bit. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)





