Apr 25, 2023
Homophones

littoral
ocellated
Common torpedo aka ocellate torpedo
Photo: Roberto Pillon / Wikimedia
ocellated

PRONUNCIATION:
(OS-uh-lay-tid)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having eyelike spots.
2. Eyelike.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ocellus, diminutive of oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1713.

USAGE:
“Among them, I see a beautiful torpedo ocellated: has a brown back and five large round stains, dark and bluish: they are surrounded by a clear halo and give to the animal an almost mystical beauty.”
Luigi Savagnone; The Man Mermaid; Lulu; 2016.

See more usage examples of ocellated in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Most truths are so naked that people feel sorry for them and cover them up, at least a little bit. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)

