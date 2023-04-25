|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 25, 2023
This week's theme
Homophones
This week’s words
ocellated
Common torpedo aka ocellate torpedo
Photo: Roberto Pillon / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
ocellated
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having eyelike spots.
2. Eyelike.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ocellus, diminutive of oculus (eye). Earliest documented use: 1713.
USAGE:
“Among them, I see a beautiful torpedo ocellated: has a brown back and five large round stains, dark and bluish: they are surrounded by a clear halo and give to the animal an almost mystical beauty.”
Luigi Savagnone; The Man Mermaid; Lulu; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Most truths are so naked that people feel sorry for them and cover them up, at least a little bit. -Edward R. Murrow, journalist (25 Apr 1908-1965)
