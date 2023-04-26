|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 26, 2023This week’s theme
Homophones
This week’s words
ocellated
aweigh
Anchors Aweigh, 1945
Poster: MGM / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aweigh
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective, adverb: Just clear of the bottom (used for a ship’s anchor).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wegan (to move or weigh). Earliest documented use: 1606.
USAGE:
“There were passengers on the wharf observing the loading of the ship’s supplies and cargo but the order ‘anchors aweigh’ was still twelve hours away.”
Danny B. Butler; Madeleine, Daughter of the King; iUniverse; 2012.
“Moreover, there was no way of blocking it from escaping to the sea, and no ship afloat on this coast that could catch them once they were aweigh.”
Skye Smith; The Hoodsman; Skye Smith; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't know why we are here, but I'm pretty sure that it is not in order to enjoy ourselves. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)
