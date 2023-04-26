

aweigh PRONUNCIATION: (uh-WAY)

MEANING: adjective, adverb: Just clear of the bottom (used for a ship’s anchor).

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English wegan (to move or weigh). Earliest documented use: 1606.

USAGE:

“Moreover, there was no way of blocking it from escaping to the sea, and no ship afloat on this coast that could catch them once they were aweigh.”

See more usage examples of aweigh in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't know why we are here, but I'm pretty sure that it is not in order to enjoy ourselves. -Ludwig Wittgenstein, philosopher (26 Apr 1889-1951)





