

May 9, 2025 This week’s theme

Words with all the vowels



This week’s words

elucidatory

questionary

cylindraceous

autocephality

quodlibetary



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words with all the vowels A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



quodlibetary PRONUNCIATION: (kwod-LIB-uh-ter-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to a discussion or debate involving subtle or hypothetical points. noun: 1. One who takes part in such a discussion. 2. One who does whatever pleases them. 3. A subtle or hypothetical point.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin quodlibetum (whatever pleases), from Latin quod (what) + libet (it pleases). Earliest documented use: 1604.

NOTES: In medieval universities, a quodlibetary question was one posed at will -- anything the audience pleased -- and answered by a scholar in public debate. These discussions could range from profound to playful, often spotlighting a debater’s wit and agility.



The word also lives on in music: a quodlibet is a medley of familiar tunes humorously combined. Think of it as a musical potluck -- whatever pleases.

USAGE: “Down with the disputations, cardinal and quadlibetary.”

Victor Hugo (Translation: J.C. Beckwith); The Hunchback of Notre-Dame; Routledge; 1891.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How can we expect righteousness to prevail when there is hardly anyone willing to give himself up individually to a righteous cause... It is such a splendid sunny day, and I have to go. But how many have to die on the battlefield in these days, how many young, promising lives. What does my death matter if by our acts thousands are warned and alerted. -Sophie Scholl, student and anti-Nazi activist (9 May 1921-1943) [Her last words before being executed by guillotine.]





