May 7, 2025
Words with all the vowels
This week’s words
questionary
cylindraceous
Photo: Amy Buthod
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cylindraceous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Resembling a cylinder.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cylindrus, from Greek kylindros, from kylindein (to roll). Earliest documented use: 1676.
NOTES:
Something cylindraceous rolls into your life like a can of soup: efficient, symmetrical, and always ready to store something. The word shows up in botany too, describing tube-shaped structures like flower stalks or plant stems. So if someone says you have a cylindraceous head, they might mean you’re well-rounded, at least vertically.
USAGE:
“Sherrie [was] bending down to examine a rigid cylindraceous thingy attached to a harness.”
Donald Huffman Graff; Madstones; BookLocker; 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)
