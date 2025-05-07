  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 7, 2025
This week’s theme
Words with all the vowels

This week’s words
elucidatory
questionary
cylindraceous
Photo: Amy Buthod
with Anu Garg

cylindraceous

PRONUNCIATION:
(sil-in-DRAY-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Resembling a cylinder.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cylindrus, from Greek kylindros, from kylindein (to roll). Earliest documented use: 1676.

NOTES:
Something cylindraceous rolls into your life like a can of soup: efficient, symmetrical, and always ready to store something. The word shows up in botany too, describing tube-shaped structures like flower stalks or plant stems. So if someone says you have a cylindraceous head, they might mean you’re well-rounded, at least vertically.

USAGE:
“Sherrie [was] bending down to examine a rigid cylindraceous thingy attached to a harness.”
Donald Huffman Graff; Madstones; BookLocker; 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)

