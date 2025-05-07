

May 7, 2025 This week’s theme

Words with all the vowels



This week’s words

elucidatory

questionary

cylindraceous



Photo: Amy Buthod Words with all the vowels A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cylindraceous PRONUNCIATION: (sil-in-DRAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Resembling a cylinder.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin cylindrus, from Greek kylindros, from kylindein (to roll). Earliest documented use: 1676.

NOTES: Something cylindraceous rolls into your life like a can of soup: efficient, symmetrical, and always ready to store something. The word shows up in botany too, describing tube-shaped structures like flower stalks or plant stems. So if someone says you have a cylindraceous head, they might mean you’re well-rounded, at least vertically.

USAGE: “Sherrie [was] bending down to examine a rigid cylindraceous thingy attached to a harness.”

Donald Huffman Graff; Madstones; BookLocker; 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower. -Rabindranath Tagore, poet, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)





